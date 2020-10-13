After Freddy’s wife died, he fell into a deep depression and ended up losing the apartment they shared in Echo Park, Los Angeles. He pitched a tent under an overpass near where they used to live – it was a way for him to stay close to her. Freddy found a way to survive living on the street, but the challenges of being unhoused are almost too many to count. They take on a distinct flavor at night.

This is the last episode of Nocturne that will be distributed by KCRW. However, Nocturne will continue on with old and new episodes available wherever you listen to podcasts. More information at www.NocturnePodcast.org