There's a half mile stretch of road nestled between a lake and a steep hillside in rural Northern California. This road is idyllic and lush, with cows, sheep, birds and abundant wildlife. But if you look closely on rainy winter nights, it's anything but idyllic for the newts and salamanders determined to cross to the other side. Sally Gale is a rancher in Chileno Valley. One night, she resolved to help these tiny creatures, and that's how we got the Newt Brigade.


Night Newt. Photo credit: Sarah Digness.


Chileno Valley Road at night. Photo credit: Vanessa Lowe.

Sally Gale on the road. Photo credit: Vanessa Lowe.

Chileno Valley Ranch. Photo credit: Vanessa Lowe.

Night newt. Photo credit: Sarah Digness.

Music: Nocturne theme music by Kent Sparling
Additional music: Kent Sparling \\  Jeffrey Foster  \\ Kid Otter \\

Producer: Vanessa Lowe

Thanks to Sally Gale. Find out more about the Newt Brigade here and here.
The sheriff’s call was performed by Susan Haufler Foster and Jeffrey Foster

Episode artwork: Robin Galante 

Vanessa Lowe

Vanessa Lowe