To connect with an owl, even in a small way, is a rare gift. There is no animal more emblematic of the night. Elusive, mysterious and powerful: owls inspire both fear and awe.

In this episode, we have two stories about our relationship with this iconic nighttime creature. These stories are about the sweet reward of slowing down, about watching and listening to what's around us in the darkness.





DerOwl Hannah. Photo by Gregory Luck.