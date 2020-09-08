A walk through a park, an urban rooftop, a forest trail - all of these are one experience in broad daylight, and entirely another after nightfall.

Under daylight, a familiar space may bring the visitor an aura of mystery, danger, freedom, or peace. But one or more of these qualities is almost sure to arrive after the sun has gone, and the detail and edges blur, transforming a familiar place into something foreign and ripe with possibility, or rich with foreboding... or both. The river, Aare, in Switzerland becomes alive as another creature in the darkness.





Art by Tobi Koenig.





Photo by Basil Kopp.