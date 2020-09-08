The Drop

Under daylight, a familiar space may bring the visitor an aura of mystery, danger, freedom, or peace. But one or more of these qualities is almost sure to arrive after the sun has gone, and the detail and edges blur, transforming a familiar place into something foreign and ripe with possibility, or rich with foreboding... or both. The river, Aare, in Switzerland becomes alive as another creature in the darkness.


Art by Tobi Koenig.


Photo by Basil Kopp.

Music: Nocturne theme music by Kent Sparling
Additional music: Kent Sparling   

Producer: Vanessa Lowe

Episode artwork: Robin Galante www.robingalante.com

Vanessa Lowe

Producer:
Vanessa Lowe