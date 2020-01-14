Speak San Pedro

The night is a perfect canvas for magic. As both the inner and outer terrain transform into something less familiar, your mind opens, allowing spirits to find a place to land. The ancient Peruvian art of shamanism harnesses the mystery and power of darkness, and uses it to heal those who suffer.

Eduardo Calderòn was a gifted curandero, or healer. He performed all-night ceremonies, with the aid of a psychedelic brew made from a night flowering cactus, to combat curses laid by witchcraft and sorcery.