Speak San Pedro

A night flowering cactus.

A night flowering cactus. Artwork by Robin Galante.

The night is a perfect canvas for magic. As both the inner and outer terrain transform into something less familiar, your mind opens, allowing spirits to find a place to land. The ancient Peruvian art of shamanism harnesses the mystery and power of darkness, and uses it to heal those who suffer.

Eduardo Calderòn was a gifted curandero, or healer. He performed all-night ceremonies, with the aid of a psychedelic brew made from a night flowering cactus, to combat curses laid by witchcraft and sorcery.

Credits

Many of the sounds in this episode were drawn from the 1978 film, Eduardo the Healer, by Douglas Sharon and Richard Cowan. You can view the film here.

Music: Nocturne theme music by Kent Sparling.

Additional music: Kent Sparling \\  Jeffrey Foster  \\ Kid Otter \\ Darren Curtis \\  Kyron (aka JC Mendizbal)

Thank you to the University of California, Berkeley, Media Resources Center for providing a digital copy of Eduardo the Healer.

Find more information about the work of Stephen Most and Douglas Sharon. Most’s 2017 book, Stories Make the World, is a fascinating read, and has an entire chapter dedicated to Eduardo Calderòn.

Host:
Vanessa Lowe

Producer:
Vanessa Lowe