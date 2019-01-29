DONATE!

As PG&E files for bankruptcy, some wildfire victims pay the price

A PG&E employee looks in an auto repair shop to check on the status of a Jeep for a relative in Paradise, California, U.S. November 21, 2018.

A PG&E employee looks in an auto repair shop to check on the status of a Jeep for a relative in Paradise, California, U.S. November 21, 2018. Photo credit: Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters

PG&E was found responsible for starting many of the fires that hit California these past few years. The utility faces billions of dollars in potential liabilities. PG&E says filing for bankruptcy will help it stay in business. But thousands of wildfire victims fear the bankruptcy proceedings will leave them empty-handed.

