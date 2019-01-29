PG&E was found responsible for starting many of the fires that hit California these past few years. The utility faces billions of dollars in potential liabilities. PG&E says filing for bankruptcy will help it stay in business. But thousands of wildfire victims fear the bankruptcy proceedings will leave them empty-handed.
As PG&E files for bankruptcy, some wildfire victims pay the price
From this Episode:
As PG&E seeks protection from creditors, some who sued PG&E are no longer getting payments
PG&E, the largest electric utility in the state, filed for bankruptcy today. The company was found responsible for starting many of the fires that hit California over the...
13 min, 12 sec
How California farms are coping with Trump’s immigration crackdown
About half of the 11 million undocumented workers in the U.S. work in agriculture.
7 min, 20 sec
Solution to student debt? Pay no tuition upfront, but pay back part of your income later
The average college student graduates with around $22,000 in debt. But what if you paid nothing up front, and then were required to pay the school back when you get a job?...
10 min, 9 sec
‘Leaving Neverland’ accuses Michael Jackson of molesting young boys
The four-hour HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland” has caused a stir after premiering at the Sundance Film Festival over the weekend.
9 min, 55 sec
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer