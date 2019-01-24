DONATE!

How to make LAUSD better in the long term

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti sits at a deli counter and talks with striking teachers in downtown Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 15, 2019. Photo credit: Alex Dobuzinskis/Reuters

Will the teachers strike lead to structural changes in LA’s public schools? Deep problems such as financing and middle-class flight remain. We discuss how to remedy some of these issues, and more.

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer

