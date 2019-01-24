Will the teachers strike lead to structural changes in LA’s public schools? Deep problems such as financing and middle-class flight remain. We discuss how to remedy some of these issues, and more.
How to make LAUSD better in the long term
From this Episode:
Funding challenges, racial inequality and charters -- can LAUSD create a better system for all students?
After the teachers strike and a new contract, LAUSD will have smaller class sizes, better paid teachers, and more nurses, librarians, and counselors.
22 min, 6 sec
Kamala Harris as the ‘progressive prosecutor’
California Senator Kamala Harris is running for president in 2020. She’s positioning herself as someone who has always fought for civil rights. But does her record as...
15 min, 36 sec
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer