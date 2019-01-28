DONATE!

Jason Rezaian’s long imprisonment in Iran and the campaign to free him

Jason Rezaian.

Jason Rezaian. Photo credit: Beowulf Sheehan

American-born journalist Jason Rezaian spent a year and a half in one of Iran’s toughest prisons. He was accused of espionage. Later, he realized he was a pawn in the nuclear negotiations between Iran and the U.S.

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer

