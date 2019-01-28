American-born journalist Jason Rezaian spent a year and a half in one of Iran’s toughest prisons. He was accused of espionage. Later, he realized he was a pawn in the nuclear negotiations between Iran and the U.S.
Jason Rezaian’s long imprisonment in Iran and the campaign to free him
Jason Rezaian on surviving solitary confinement in Iran, and how his wife became his lifeline
Iran-based Washington Post correspondent Jason Rezaian and his wife, Yegi, were going to a birthday party in 2014 when they were stopped at gunpoint, arrested, blindfolded,...
15 min, 24 sec
