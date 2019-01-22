DONATE!

LAUSD teachers strike ends

The LAUSD teachers strike ends. Teachers will get pay raises, smaller class sizes, and more nurses and librarians.

The LAUSD teachers strike ends. Teachers will get pay raises, smaller class sizes, and more nurses and librarians. Photo by Jenny Hamel/KCRW

Teachers are expected to be back in school on Wednesday. The negotiations ended at 6:15 am Tuesday, after 21 hours of talks, according to Mayor Eric Garcetti. Teachers will get pay raises, smaller class sizes, and more nurses and librarians.

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer

