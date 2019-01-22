Teachers are expected to be back in school on Wednesday. The negotiations ended at 6:15 am Tuesday, after 21 hours of talks, according to Mayor Eric Garcetti. Teachers will get pay raises, smaller class sizes, and more nurses and librarians.
Press Play with Madeleine Brand
LAUSD teachers strike ends
From this Episode:
What’s in the new LAUSD-UTLA agreement?
Teachers are expected to be back in school on Wednesday. The negotiations ended at 6:15 am Monday, after 21 hours of talks, according to Mayor Eric Garcetti. Teachers will...
12 min, 47 sec
Supreme Court upholds Trump’s ban on transgender people in the military
The Supreme Court has sided with President Trump’s ban on transgender people serving in the military. Until now, the ban had been on hold after some lower courts blocked it...
10 min, 52 sec
Oscar nominations: ‘Roma’ and ‘The Favourite’ are favorites
Oscar nominations were announced this morning. Netflix made history by snagging 10 nominations for Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma.” It’s tied with “The Favourite” for most...
7 min, 56 sec
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer