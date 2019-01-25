Federal agents arrested President Trump’s former campaign adviser Roger Stone today. He’s out on bail. Meanwhile, Trump announced a deal that will reopen the government for three weeks, while negotiations continue on border security. There’s still no money for a wall.
Press Play with Madeleine Brand
Roger Stone is indicted, government reopens temporarily
From this Episode:
What is Roger Stone being charged with, and what’s in the deal to reopen the government?
Federal agents arrested President Trump’s former campaign adviser Roger Stone today. He’s out on bail. Meanwhile, Trump announced a deal that will reopen the government for...
With newspapers crashing, is it up to citizen journalists to step up?
The news media took another major hit this week. BuzzFeed, the Huffington Post, and Gannett (which owns newspapers big and small nationwide) all announced layoffs.
Isabella Rossellini’s Link Link Circus: an absurdist performance asking whether animals feel and think
In her new one-woman comedy show, Isabella Rossellini talks about the latest scientific discoveries about animal minds, intelligence and emotions.
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer