The assassination of Brian Thompson, the former CEO of UnitedHealthcare insurance company, has prompted a national reckoning of how corporate entities commit crimes on a daily basis and are not only not punished but rewarded for their profit-making prowess. Many point to Luigi Mangione, the alleged assassin, as an example of vigilante justice, murdering someone who is responsible for the deaths of thousands who are denied medical care.

Joining host Robert Scheer on this episode of Scheer Intelligence is Anthony Grasso, professor of political science at Rutgers University and author of the new book, “Dual Justice: America’s Divergent Approaches to Street and Corporate Crime.”

The book, published a day before the assassination, dives into how the justice system is really set up in two separate ways which Grasso describes as “poor people, people of color, we want to crack down on them.” But as Donald Trump puts it, when he doesn’t pay his taxes, he’s not a criminal, he’s smart.

The criminal justice system fails ordinary people by bypassing the criminal activity occurring in corporate boardrooms. “A lot of corporate actions that are legalized or regulated, things like denials of life saving medical care that companies make in pursuit of profit maximization,” Grasso says. “We don't understand these things as crimes. We say these are byproducts of business decision making.

It comes down to the U.S. being rooted in the principles of capitalism and how those with the wealth and power to be in positions that affect the lives of thousands can harm them as long as they follow the rules. “You can prioritize profit maximization over human life. You can deny people coverage because it increases shareholder value maximization,” Grasso tells Scheer. “Those things are okay, as long as you're doing it within the regulatory confines we give you.”