The epic battle by Steve Donziger to get Chevron to pay a $9.5 billion judgment he won in 2011 for its “mass industrial poisoning” of Indigenous Amazonian tribes in Ecuador has left him under house arrest for 13 months, disbarred, with a lien on his home, frozen bank accounts, $32 million in legal fees and no way to make a living. The judgment has not yet been paid.
Big Oil weaponized our judicial system against an attorney and the Indigenous people he represented
