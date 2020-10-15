Big Oil weaponized our judicial system against an attorney and the Indigenous people he represented

"Monkey Big Business"

"Monkey Big Business" Art by Mr. Fish.

The epic battle by Steve Donziger to get Chevron to pay a $9.5 billion judgment he won in 2011 for its “mass industrial poisoning” of Indigenous Amazonian tribes in Ecuador has left him under house arrest for 13 months, disbarred, with a lien on his home, frozen bank  accounts, $32 million in legal fees and no way to make a living.  The judgment has not yet been paid.

Robert Scheer

Joshua Scheer