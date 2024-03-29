It’s a secret only when Uncle Sam says it is

In light of recent developments in the Julian Assange extradition case, former CIA officer John Kiriakou joins host Robert Scheer on this episode of the Scheer Intelligence podcast, to delve deeper into the contradictions within the United States government and intelligence agencies regarding the disclosure of classified information and the veil of secrecy they maintain.

As highlighted in earlier episodes, John Kiriakou's role as the whistleblower who exposed the U.S. torture program vividly illustrates the consequences of airing the government's dirty laundry—it unleashes its full might upon you.

Kiriakou adds to this by sharing additional stories, including how his then-now-former wife, who also worked for the CIA, was secretly reporting on his activities to the agency for a number of years after he exposed the program.

Scheer and Kiriakou also reflect on the government’s hypocrisy in overlooking certain intelligence and government figures illegally allowing Hollywood stars and producers—like those of the 2012 film “Zero Dark Thirty”—to access classified material yet face no repercussions while Kiriakou, Julian Assange and others face the utmost legal scrutiny for acting in the service of the people.