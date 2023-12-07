Norman Lear, who died this week at the age of 101, visited the KCRW studio in Santa Monica, CA six years ago to sit down and talk with host Robert Scheer in this two-part interview about Lear’s life through his autobiography, “Even This I Get to Experience.” Scheer said of the book:

“Truly brilliant in its honesty, as one would expect from the man who transformed television from a myopic center of banality into a medium of accountability. All of the major controversies that confront us today, from war and peace on through race relations, gay rights, gender equality, freedom of and from religion, economic inequality, the right and obligation to challenge power and the powerful, and the reality that the American ideal would always be a work in progress was brought into the American home by this genius.”

It was to this comment that Lear responded, “If I was to be buried, I would want that on my stone.” This special two-part episode of the Scheer Intelligence podcast from September and October 2017 pays tribute to the legend that is Norman Lear. He and Scheer dove into his life and legacy as the creator and producer of many notable television series, including “All in the Family,” “The Jeffersons,” “Sanford and Son” and “Maude.” His work outside television, which includes founding People for the American Way, an advocacy organization for progressive causes, is also a crucial part of the story.

Lear discussed why he decided to join the military and how it showed him that in certain circumstances, anyone is capable of evil. He recalled his early struggles as a press agent before turning to television writing, and said one of his proudest achievements was a television special in March 1982, called “I Love Liberty,” where conservatives and liberals appeared together on the same stage.