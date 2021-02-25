In conversation with Lawrence Ferlinghetti

Robert Scheer at Litquake Barbary Coast Award to Lawrence Ferlinghetti & City Lights 2010.

Robert Scheer at Litquake Barbary Coast Award to Lawrence Ferlinghetti & City Lights 2010. Photo by Steve Rhodes/(CC BY-NC-ND 2.0).

In a special Scheer Intelligence from a March 2019 conversation,  Robert Scheer talks with his lifelong friend and legendary poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti, who passed recently in San Francisco at the age of 101. The two discuss a host of topics, including the importance of not selling out and the founding of San Francisco’s landmark City Lights bookshop, where Scheer worked as a young man. 

This episode contains explicit language.

Robert Scheer

Joshua Scheer