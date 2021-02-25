In a special Scheer Intelligence from a March 2019 conversation, Robert Scheer talks with his lifelong friend and legendary poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti, who passed recently in San Francisco at the age of 101. The two discuss a host of topics, including the importance of not selling out and the founding of San Francisco’s landmark City Lights bookshop, where Scheer worked as a young man.
This episode contains explicit language.
In conversation with Lawrence Ferlinghetti
Credits
Host:
Robert Scheer
Producer:
Joshua Scheer