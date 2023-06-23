The Century Long War on Cannabis Is a War on Science

Since the days of reefer madness hysteria, there has been significant progress in the legalization and deconstruction of stigma surrounding cannabis. Recreational cannabis stores line the streets of cities like New York, Los Angeles, Denver and others. The battle to get to this position, however, was a fierce one and was held up by decades of distorted and politicized views of drugs disseminated from both the political and public health establishment. The war on drugs delayed cannabis’ potential in medicine and threw thousands of nonviolent offenders in prison for a plant. In this week’s episode of Scheer Intelligence, host Robert Scheer and Harvard physician Peter Grinspoon break down how with all wars, truth is the first casualty and in this case, science is denied and society’s most vulnerable people are victimized.

Grinspoon and Scheer dive into Grinspoon’s new book, Seeing Through the Smoke: A Cannabis Specialist Untangles the Truth about Marijuana. He explains why so many are ignorant to the reality of marijuana, the benefits of drug legalization, as well as pulls on his own personal experience with drugs to cover all sides of the topic. As the conversation unfolds, a discussion much deeper than drugs emerges—one of ethics, the moral responsibility of physicians, and the question of the strength of American civil liberties. “[D]octors have been both victims of and perpetrators of all of the misinformation about cannabis by the US government over the last 50 years,” Grinspoon says.

For many, Grinspoon points out, it is a result of lapses in doctors’ education, where medical schools often ignore the potential of using drugs like cannabis to treat some of the most common ailments. “[U]nfortunately it's only taught in about 13% of medical schools. So if doctors haven't learned anything helpful or true about cannabis and they've been given a lot of nonsense about it, it's very hard for them to have helpful conversations with their patients,” Grinspoon says.

He maintains, “it's a relatively nontoxic medication that helps millions of people with chronic pain, anxiety, insomnia, PTSD, and many of the most difficult things that we as doctors try to treat. So I think it should be one of the tools in the doctor's toolbox. And to get there, we have to educate doctors a lot more about how it works, how it helps, you know, the things that we have to avoid.”