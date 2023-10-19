What About the One State Solution With an Equal Vote for Every Palestinian and Israeli?

Palestinian American journalist Mnar Adley makes the case for one democratic nation with each Palestinian and Israeli having the equal right to vote on their governance on this episode of the Scheer Intelligence podcast.

Vladimir Lenin once said, “There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen.” The past couple of weeks in the Middle East have certainly seen a culmination of decades worth of tension and struggle unfurl in the most ugly and vicious way. The war that has erupted in Palestine and Israel has taken over the mainstream consciousness and the horrifying images that are produced daily will not cease anytime soon.

MintPress News founder and director Adley shares her personal experience in and about Palestine, along with her historic and journalistic expertise. Scheer offers his closeness in covering the issue, stemming from firsthand reporting on the ground at the end of the Six Day War, and Adley brings it to the modern-day state of affairs, coming back from Palestine merely a month ago.

Adley gives a comprehensive account of Palestine as she has known it all her life, being a Palestinian American who lived in Jerusalem for some time as a child. As she grew older and began to view the situation through the eyes of a journalist, Adley identified the key points in understanding the situation in Palestine, particularly viewed through the lens of the media. From the failed apartheid two state solution to the recent attacks by Hamas, the full picture is never explored to the level Palestinians deserve, Adley argues.

“If you actually look at the mainstream coverage, they're giving unlimited airtime to people like Yoav Gallant, an Israeli general, who is calling Palestinians human animals that need to be wiped off the face of the map… They're not actually giving a voice to Palestinians to talk about what they want,” Adley stated.