A bad look for the leaders of NBC News

It was widely known that NBC News refused to air Ronan Farrow's reporting on Harvey Weinstein, but Farrow's new book explains just how bad things were.

NBC News leaders Andy Lack and Noah Oppenheim have long said Ronan Farrow didn't have solid enough reporting on Harvey Weinstein. But the fact is that just a few months later, that story ran in the New Yorker and won a Pulizter. Now there's even more allegations about NBC News. Sil Lai Abrams has published a piece in the Daily Beast about her own experience bringing a sexual assault and rape story to the network and having it killed--even after being thoroughly vetted and doing a sit down interview with Joy Reid. A lot of people in the media are questioning why Oppenheim and Lack still have their jobs--it could be because the network is performing well, and Comcast perhaps doesn't want to give Farrow the satisfaction of seeing those men fired right away.

