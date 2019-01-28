A British invasion, of sorts

Some of the major TV winners in this year's Golden Globes--'Killing Eve,' 'Body Guard' and 'A Very English Scandal,' came from Britain. They found their ways to US shores by various means--BBC America, Netflix, and Amazon, respectively, and they represent just part of the wave of British comedies and dramas grabbing U.S. audiences. Gone are the days when 'Downton Abbey' was the only British show people were watching. Now there's also 'Catastrophe' on Amazon and 'Sex Education' and 'Derry Girls' on Netflix, not to mention entire streaming services like Acorn and BritBox dedicated to British fare.