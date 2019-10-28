Apple TV+ arrives this week and reviews for its first shows are mixed

Later this week, viewers will have access to four Apple TV+ shows. 'The Morning Show,' 'Dickinson,' 'See,' and 'For All Mankind' are the tech giant's first TV offerings--the service is $5 a month or free if you've bought a new Apple device recently. These series were expensive to make--'The Morning Show' reportedly cost $300 million. For the price, Apple was probably hoping for better reviews out of the gate.