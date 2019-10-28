Apple TV+ arrives this week and reviews for its first shows are mixed

Hosted by ,
The reviews for 'The Morning Show' and the three other series that land later this week probably aren't what Apple was hoping for. But if the shows get more people into the Apple TV ecosystem, the reviews may not matter so much.

Later this week, viewers will have access to four Apple TV+ shows. 'The Morning Show,' 'Dickinson,' 'See,' and 'For All Mankind' are the tech giant's first TV offerings--the service is $5 a month or free if you've bought a new Apple device recently. These series were expensive to make--'The Morning Show' reportedly cost $300 million. For the price, Apple was probably hoping for better reviews out of the gate.

Credits

Hosts:
Michael Schneider, Josef Adalian