At the 2019 Emmys, who will take home more statues--HBO or Netflix?

Last year Netflix took the crown in terms of number of nominations, but this year HBO nabbed it back. Who will ultimately prevail in the number of Emmys will be revealed on Sunday night. One of the most competitive categories this year is limited series, with the standouts including HBO's "Chernobyl' and 'When They See Us' from Netflix. The final season of 'Game of Thrones' already set a record with 32 nominations--it's assumed they'll take home best drama series as well, even though critics didn't think this season was its best. The comedy side is perhaps more open--Julia Louis Dreyfus is considered a lock for best actress for 'Veep,' but for best comedy series--'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' and 'Fleabag' have also gotten a lot of attention.