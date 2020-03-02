Bob Iger’s resignation as CEO of The Walt Disney Company shocked the industry, but it’s no surprise that before he stepped down, Iger wanted to see the launch of the Disney+ streaming service. While Iger is no longer CEO, he will remain at the company through 2021, and it’ll be interesting to see how much of his time is spent on steering the direction of Disney+.

There have been some hiccups recently with shows moving from Disney+ to Hulu because of more adult content. “High Fidelity” was the first one to make the switch. Then Disney announced “Love, Victor” (a series based on the movie “Love, Simon”) would also find a home on Hulu, rather than the more family-friendly Disney+. A revival of the Disney channel show “Lizzie McGuire” was originally slated for Disney+. But last week, star Hilary Duff posted a message on Instagram, asking for the show to be moved to Hulu, so that the now 30-year-old character could be more realistically portrayed.