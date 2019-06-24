Cable news and the 2020 election

Cable news continues to be addicted to the drama of Trump speeches, even though they've been going on for years at this point and he often says the same things over and over. When Trump announced his re-election campaign last week (even though he's really been campaigning for re-election since his inauguration), the cable news networks were all over it--to the point of sometimes carrying an empty podium. And while networks pore over the early polling numbers, they're still not devoting much time to the actual issues at hand, or hearing from the candidates directly. Some bright spots have come in the form of CNN town halls, which do allow the candidates to talk at length on a variety of issues.