Disney+ is here. Is it a must-have if you don't have kids?

The streaming wars continue with the arrival of Disney+, and if you've been looking forward to the new Star Wars TV series 'The Mandalorian,' you'll be able to watch one episode starting November 12, but you won't be able to binge. The Disney streaming service has opted for a weekly rollout for the new show. If you want to watch any of the hundreds of older Disney or Fox movies available on Disney+, you'll have plenty of options to keep you occupied, but if you don't have young kids, how long will that interest last? Disney is hoping that between Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, The Simpsons and more that there will be something for everyone, at a low cost to boot.