Fall TV is upon us, here's what we're checking out

In the age of TV overload, it's harder than ever for a show to break through, but that doesn't stop the broadcast networks from trying. This year, critics are giving positive reviews to quite a few shows, including the dramas 'Evil' on CBS and 'Stumptown' and 'Emergence' on ABC. There's also a spin-off of ABC's 'Black-ish' called 'Mixed-ish' that tells the childhood story of the character of Rainbow. Fans of Walton Goggins can find him on the new CBS show 'The Unicorn,' and for viewers looking for a timely comedy, check out 'Sunnyside' on NBC, about a rag-tag group in Queens trying to become American citizens.