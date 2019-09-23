Fall TV is upon us, here's what we're checking out

For the first time in quite a while, broadcast TV looks to be offering up some promising new shows. Mike and Joe discuss what's caught their eye so far.

In the age of TV overload, it's harder than ever for a show to break through, but that doesn't stop the broadcast networks from trying. This year, critics are giving positive reviews to quite a few shows, including the dramas 'Evil' on CBS and 'Stumptown' and 'Emergence' on ABC. There's also a spin-off of ABC's 'Black-ish' called 'Mixed-ish' that tells the childhood story of the character of Rainbow. Fans of Walton Goggins can find him on the new CBS show 'The Unicorn,' and for viewers looking for a timely comedy, check out 'Sunnyside' on NBC, about a rag-tag group in Queens trying to become American citizens. 

Michael Schneider, Josef Adalian