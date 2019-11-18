Following the rollout of Disney+, Hulu evolves

While Disney+ is the place for content rated PG-13 and under, now that Disney bought Fox, the company owns a lot of content that isn't so family friendly. We're starting to see more and more of that more adult fare go to Hulu, which is now going to start airing FX shows one day after they air. There are also several upcoming shows that were intended for broadcast on FX that will now being going straight to Hulu. In a way, Hulu is Disney's way of competing with Netflix. Hulu used to be the place that aired broadcast shows (except for CBS) the day after they aired on TV, but by now it's known for original content of its own, including 'Handmaid's Tale,' 'Ramy' and 'Shrill.'