Gearing up for Quibi

The Quibi ad blitz has begun. Will the tone of these dark commercials make young viewers curious enough to pay for the kind of short form content they're already getting for free on YouTube?

If you regularly watch live TV, you've probably seen the new ads for Quibi. They involve a person stuck in a bad situation--like being stuck in quicksand, and suggest you spend your last 10 minutes on earth watching a Quibi show. The mobile streaming service will launch in April for $5 a month, and consist of short-form programming from some big-name talent. There's some cool technology at play here--you'll be able to watch on either portrait or landscape on your phone, and Steven Spielberg will have a spooky series you can only watch after dark. Still, the question remains--will people shell out almost as much as a Disney+ subscription to watch short-form shows?

Michael Schneider, Josef Adalian