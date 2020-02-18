Gearing up for Quibi

If you regularly watch live TV, you've probably seen the new ads for Quibi. They involve a person stuck in a bad situation--like being stuck in quicksand, and suggest you spend your last 10 minutes on earth watching a Quibi show. The mobile streaming service will launch in April for $5 a month, and consist of short-form programming from some big-name talent. There's some cool technology at play here--you'll be able to watch on either portrait or landscape on your phone, and Steven Spielberg will have a spooky series you can only watch after dark. Still, the question remains--will people shell out almost as much as a Disney+ subscription to watch short-form shows?