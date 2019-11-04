HBO Max will have no shortage of content, but do they risk diluting the brand?

HBO Max doesn't officially debut until May 2020, but we now know more details about it--including price and content titles. At $15 a month, HBO Max will cost the name as HBO Now, making it a no-brainer for viewers who already subscribe to HBO in some form. The question is, will all the shows and movies be enough to get new subscribers to sign up for the service. And on top of that, will all the content, from kids shows to movies to 'Friends' dilute the brand of HBO, which is known for a certain caliber of shows.