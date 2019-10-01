How should TV news handle an impeachment inquiry?

Trump is a president who in many ways, was created by television. Jeff Zucker put him on NBC's 'The Apprentice,' and he now runs CNN. So as impeachment becomes more of a hot topic, how should TV networks approach their coverage? Over the weekend, several hosts and anchors--Chris Wallace at Fox, Jake Tapper at CNN and Scott Pelley did a good job holding Trump mouthpieces to account and not letting them get away with straight up lies. And within Fox, there's an internal battle as journalists including Shep Smith and Chris Wallace ask tough questions of the Trump administration, why Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson on the opinion side continue to support Trump without question.