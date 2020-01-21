Is it time to update FCC rules for broadcast TV?

When it comes to questionable words, broadcast networks will always air on the side of caution because if they get reported to the Federal Communications Commission, they can face 6-figure fines. But when young people can read and see all kinds of things online or on streaming, does there still need to be such stringent rules for broadcast. Cable networks, on the other hand, self-regulate, and we've seen in recent years they've loosened up restrictions on certain words, especially for shows airing later at night. It could be time for broadcast to take a similar approach, especially if they're trying to compete against all the other places viewers can get quality content these days.