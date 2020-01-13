"Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time" offers a glimpse of the future of broadcast TV

Mike checks in from the Television Critics Association winter gathering in Pasadena where one of the most popular panels so far has come from Alex Trebek and the three supersmart "Jeopardy!" contestants currently competing on the game show's "The Greatest of All Time" tournament. The showdowns have done big numbers for ABC--bringing in more than 15 million viewers per episode. The success of this kind of specialized TV event shows where broadcast TV will be going in the future--as viewers flee to cable and streaming, broadcast has become the place for sports and live events. So much so that ABC chief Karey Burke told reporters she plans on doing one special or live event per month on the Disney-owned network.