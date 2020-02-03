Linear networks get bold about promoting streamers

It may seem weird to see a Netflix logo on an ad for an NBC show, but that's exactly what happened on promos for the show "Good Girls," that ran during the Superbowl, no less. NBC wants people to tune into the newest season of "Good Girls" on the broadcast networks, but they're also hoping viewers check out the previous seasons of the show on Netflix. Using a commercial for that kind of cross-promotion used to be a no-no, but linear TV networks have finally started to acknowledge that millions of viewers--especially younger ones--first encounter certain broadcast shows in the streaming space. And in the case of other commercials that used Hulu branding on on FX, ABC and Freeform shows...that's all in the family, as Disney owns all of them now.