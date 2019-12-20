Reflecting on the decade in television

It's hard to believe that 10 years ago there were no streaming shows and the concept of binging only applied to what was in your TiVo. Then, when "House of Cards" burst on the scene in 2013, at first it seemed like maybe just a Netflix novelty. Now, years later, other companies have gone from trying to figure out how they can make money off of putting their old shows on Netflix to devising streaming services so they can be more like Netflix. Other trends? The heights of "Peak TV" keep growing and consolidation has been key, but there's likely more of that to come in 2020.