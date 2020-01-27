Streamers release a lot of numbers, but what do they actually mean?

Netflix recently changed its viewership metrics so that now, watching just two minutes of a movie or TV show counts as a "view." So when the giant streamer releases numbers, it may look like a traditional ratings report, but in reality those numbers are based on a far different metric that the one that gets reported by Nielsen, which covers total audience for broadcast and cable shows. Netflix isn't the only one getting sneaky with numbers through. "Star Trek: Picard" was a huge hit for CBS All Access, at least, that's what CBS says. Because the show only plays through the network's streaming service, we don't know exactly how many people watched. Comedy Central also folded in YouTube views to their announcement on the success of their new show "Nora from Queens," when in reality, fewer than 400,000 people watched it on television.