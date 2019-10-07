Streaming wars heat up as Disney says no to Netflix ads

If you watched the Emmys recently, you may have noticed that many of the ads running on TV's biggest awards night were for Disney Plus, a streaming TV service that hasn't even dropped yet. Now, in anticipation of a battle for eyeballs, Disney has said it won't run any Netflix ads on its networks--including ABC, Freeform and FX. Don't cry for Netflix though, they'll surely find other places to advertise. Mike and Joe debate the risks and benefits of advertising someone else's service or network on your own, and if it's really worth giving up that money--when all that cash could actually help a network make better shows.