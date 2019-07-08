Summer is the perfect time for broadcasters to get creative. Are they?

One of the summer ratings success stories this year is ABC's 'Holey Moley,' a mini-golf reality show. Yes, it's goofy, but it's summer, so why not? The broadcast networks don't love just airing reruns over the summer any more, so they've come to rely on tentpole reality shows. But they shouldn't be afraid to take some big swings and try something new, or adapt some cable strategies to their own needs. Discovery gets eyes every summer with Shark Week. Maybe one of the broadcasters could do similar with another kind of creature.