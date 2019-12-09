Taking a break from the binge

If you love Baby Yoda, right now you can only get him in weekly doses on the Disney+ show 'The Mandalorian.' Instead of dropping episodes all at once, Disney is opting for the weekly release, as is Apple--on some of its shows anyway. 'The Morning Show' is doing weekly releases, whereas the Apple TV+ show 'Dickinson' is available in its entirety now. As the streaming wars intensify, different companies are trying different release strategies to keep viewers signing up, and then subscribed for as long as possible.