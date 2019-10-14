The battle for the kids

It's no surprise that Disney Plus is going after younger viewers and their families, but all the library content they recently announced may end up drawing in nostalgic Gen Xers and even Boomers too. Netflix has been bulking up their children's programming for a while now, even poaching animators from Disney to help make original content. And even HBO Max, owned by WanrerMedia, is getting in on the family fun--they recently announced a deal with Sesame Street. And don't forget Apple TV Plus--they'll be offering a reboots of Snoopy and Ghost Writer. Just as kids are always getting their parents to go to Disney World and buy toys, the hope is that by having younger-skewing content, kids will also pressure their parents to buy these new streaming services.