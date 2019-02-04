Those stellar Netflix ratings? Not so fast, says FX CEO

A couple of weeks ago, Netflix said that two of their new series--"You," which it picked up from Lifetime and "Sex Education" had each been played in more than 40 million member households. In traditional TV terms, those numbers would make them unbelievably massive hits. At this weeks Television Critics Association gathering in Pasadena, FX chief John Landgraf cautioned reporters to take those numbers with a massive grain of salt, and in fact called the stats inaccurate. He also pointed out that Netflix makes a lot of flops, but never releases numbers about those unsuccessful show. On the other side of that argument, lots of reporters have put those numbers in context, and streaming shows are different beasts entirely than network shows--not least in the fact that they don't depend on number of viewers per show, but only overall subscribers.