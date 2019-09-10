Trying to breathe new life into daytime TV

We're far off from the days of Oprah ruling daytime, and even the premiere of Ellen Degeneres' show. In the interim, countless daytime shows have come and gone, but two new ones premiering this week--one hosted by Tamron Hall and the other by Kelly Clarkson--are hoping they can make enough of an impact to stick around. While it's not exactly the sexiest time slot, the daytime TV audience can be a profitable one because they watch in real time and don't skip ads.