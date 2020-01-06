TV predictions for the year ahead

What does the television industry hold for 2020? Mike and Joe share their predictions.

As the streaming wars continue, there are more changes ahead in the TV landscape, including the arrival of even more streamers--HBOMax, Peacock, and Quibi--just to name a few. That could be bad news for the traditional cable networks as they continue to face dropping subscription rates thanks to cord cutters and never-cords. This may be the year we see some cable networks go away entirely or at least evolve into something else. It could also be the year we potentially see a tech company like Apple or Amazon make a play for Netflix or a more traditional Hollywood studio. And finally--those same tech companies are likely to offer even more subscription bundles to other streaming services because if you subscribe through them, they get a cut. 

