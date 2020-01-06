TV predictions for the year ahead

As the streaming wars continue, there are more changes ahead in the TV landscape, including the arrival of even more streamers--HBOMax, Peacock, and Quibi--just to name a few. That could be bad news for the traditional cable networks as they continue to face dropping subscription rates thanks to cord cutters and never-cords. This may be the year we see some cable networks go away entirely or at least evolve into something else. It could also be the year we potentially see a tech company like Apple or Amazon make a play for Netflix or a more traditional Hollywood studio. And finally--those same tech companies are likely to offer even more subscription bundles to other streaming services because if you subscribe through them, they get a cut.