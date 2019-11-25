TV we're thankful for

When Mike and Joe think back on the TV they're thankful for this year, a couple of trends start to emerge. They're both loving the HBO dramas 'Succession' and 'Watchmen.' Mike is diving into 'The Mandalorian' on Disney+, while Joe is going old-school on Hulu and watching 1970's CBS comedies, including 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' and 'The Bob Newhart Show.' And both agree we can give thanks for Norman Lear, the TV legend who's still hard at work in his 90's.