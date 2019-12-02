Viacom and CBS are officially getting back together

The CBS and Viacom deal is set to close on December 4. The merging of these two companies, who were once together, then apart, and will now recombine--will be much needed to bring the properties up to scale, but will it be enough? The companies have also been sending some mixed signals--they do have their own streaming platform, CBS All Access, but they've also continued to do deals to license their content elsewhere. Nickelodeon, a Viacom property, just made a big deal with Netflix, and HBOMax is spending $600 million for the 'South Park' library. Yet to be seen is what Viacom-CBS will do with their massive amount of library content, which includes TV shows from all three broadcast networks going all the way back to "I Love Lucy."