Behind the Scenes with City of Tents

Wednesday, March 29th, 7 PM PDT

Location: Zoom

Meet the creator and subjects of the powerful new podcast “City of Tents: Veterans Row.”

KCRW reporter and series host Anna Scott spent more than one year reporting from a large homeless encampment set up as a protest by U.S. military veterans outside the gates of the VA campus in Brentwood. Come find out how she got the story and why she felt it was a tale that needed to be told. Meet Jeffrey Powers and Rob Reynolds, two veterans featured in the podcast, learn how they view the issue of homelessness from their own experience, and what it was like having a series made about their lives.

