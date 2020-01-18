“Best of the Best 2019”: Hour 2

Best of the Best is a yearly ode to audio storytelling, taking listeners on a journey through the full breadth of what’s possible in stories made from sound.



This hour of the program showcases two of the winning stories from the 19th annual Third Coast / Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Competition. Host Gwen Macsai introduces the winners of the Best Documentary Honorable Mention, Bronze & Silver Award winners, plus a behind-the-scenes interview with producer Neena Pathak and sounds from the Awards Ceremony in Chicago.

Stories featured in this hour:

A Sense of Quietness [Excerpt], produced by Eleanor McDowall for Lights Out, a Falling Tree production for BBC Radio 4 Winner

-Winner of the 2019 Best Documentary: Bronze Award

-In a beautifully flowing narrative, the stories of four unrelated women in the UK and Ireland connect in unexpected ways, as they discover the quiet power and hidden dangers of speaking out about abortion.