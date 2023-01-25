DATER LA PRESENTS: VALENTINES + VINYL

No date this Valentines Day? Greater LA has you covered! Join KCRW + “Dater LA” for this anti-Valentines Day soiree for lovers of music and just plain lovers!

A KCRW members only event! 

Boomtown Brewery
DTLA - 700 Jackson Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Tuesday, February 14th, 2023

7:00 PM - 10:00 PM  

Greater LA host and everyone’s boo, Steve Chiotakis, along with KCRW Music Director + DJ Anne Litt invite YOU to bring your ONE favorite vinyl record and we’ll take turns putting you all behind the turntables to show off your song of choice — will this soundtrack to your soul find you a match?  Let's mingle over music and find out! 

<3 This is an event for KCRW Members only! Not a member? It’s a great time to become one.

RSVP and we will send you all the sweet deets. 💖