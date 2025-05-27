It’s baseball season! Get into the Dodgers-state-of-mind and come hang out to watch them play one of LA’s favorite rivals — the Yankees! Join KCRW at Brain Dead Studios’ historic Fairfax location on Sunday, June 1st at 4 PM for a FREE watch party to cheer, shout, drink, eat, and be merry.
Dodgers vs. Yankees Watch Party 6/1
