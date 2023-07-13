Nominations for the 75th annual Emmy Awards are out and the usual suspects are in — along with plenty of hotly-tipped newcomers, and just enough pleasant surprises to keep things spicy. Last year’s winner for Original Drama Series — HBO’s juggernaut legacy media tale Succession — leads the pack with 27 total nominations for the final season of its high-stakes family saga. On the comedy side, you’ll find last year’s Outstanding Comedy Series winner — Apple TV+’s heartwarming fish-out-of-water story Ted Lasso — still very much in the mix with 21 nominations for its (rumored) final season, which took a turn for the dramatic to center conversations around mental health. However, both shows face much stiffer competition this year as another HBO series — the luxury resort-set comedy of manners (or lack thereof) The White Lotus — moves from competing in Limited Series categories into Drama, meaning that it will square off with its network-mates Succession for many of its 23 nominations, and the searing post-apocalyptic video game adaptation The Last of Us which debuted earlier this year and picked up an impressive haul of 24 nominations.

More: Emmy voting revamped: What to expect with new changes this award season

Comedy, on the other hand, sees the full second season of ABC’s acclaimed workplace sitcom Abbott Elementary sharpening its competitive edge with its eight key nominations including Outstanding Comedy Series. Never underestimate the good will they’ve accumulated from Abbott’s win last year for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy: Sheryl Lee Ralph. (Revisit her mega viral speech here if you want to feel pure hope for the future of humanity.)

Outstanding Comedy newcomer The Bear, about a New York-based fine-dining chef returning to his hometown of Chicago to run his brother’s sandwich shop, finds its first season well represented with 13 nominations. It’s also currently riding high on a buzzy second season, packed to the brim with major guest stars.

But this year’s proceedings around television’s highest honors bring with them more questions than answers. With SAG-AFTRA joining the WGA for the first dual actors/writers strike in over 60 years, it’s unclear what this year’s awards show will look like. The SAG-AFTRA strike would prohibit performers from engaging in campaigns around their nominated work (think: podcast interviews, FYC events, etc.). Those tasked with producing an Emmy ceremony may look to examples along the lines of last month’s special arrangement for a writer-less Tony Awards, and the Golden Globes press conference (in place of the typical soiree) which took place during the 2008 WGA strike.

Driving all of this, of course, is the work itself, and we’re here to point you in the direction of your favorite nominees breaking down their creative processes to KCRW. Read and listen on to catch up with many of Emmys’ heaviest hitters, and get the inside scoop on what makes them tick with KCRW’s complete coverage.

More: With looming SAG-AFTRA strike, will the Emmys ceremony be postponed?

Many KCRW staff are members of SAG-AFTRA, though we are under a separate contract from the agreement at issue between actors and studios.

Atlanta (FX)

Creator/star Donald Glover’s surrealist take on his Southern hometown, nominally centered on his character Earn Marks as the manager of his cousin Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles’ (Brian Tyree Henry) burgeoning hip-hop career. Extended flights of fancy with side characters and locales abound. The series finale of Atlanta aired Nov. 10, 2022.

Nominations: Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour). See all past nominations here.

Where to watch: Hulu

The Scoop:

Actor Brian Tyree Henry on the jubilation and reality in ‘Atlanta’ (The Treatment)

Unapologetic blackness is key to the success of 'Atlanta' (Press Play)

Barry (HBO Max)

The story of marine-turned-hitman-turned-actor/hitman Barry Berkman (Bill Hader) over the course of four seasons as his duplicitous life spirals out of control. The series finale of Barry aired May 28, 2023.

Nominations: Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Bill Hader), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Anthony Carrigan), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Henry Winkler), Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing for a comedy series, Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour) + More.

Where to Watch: Max

The Scoop:

‘Barry’ star Bill Hader on the HBO hit’s final chapter (The Treatment)

Bill Hader on confronting consequences in ‘Barry’ (The Treatment)

The Bear (FX)

Prestigious, New York-based fine-dining chef Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) returns to his hometown of Chicago following his brother Michael’s suicide to take ownership of Michael’s chaotic sandwich shop, The Original Beef of Chicagoland.

Nominations: Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jeremy Allen White), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Ayo Edebiri), Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series (John Bernthal), Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series (Oliver Platt), Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing for a comedy series + more.

Where to Watch: Hulu

The Scoop:

‘The Bear’ actor Lionel Boyce on getting hands on — in the studio and the kitchen — for season 2 (The Treatment)

Jeremy Allen White on how ‘The Bear’ captures the joy and pain of being a chef (Good Food)

Filmmaker John Hamburg on FX’s ‘The Bear’ (The Treat)

Beef (Netflix)

A road rage incident between strangers Amy Lau (Ali Wong), and Danny Cho (Steven Yuen) in SoCal's West San Fernando Valley is taken to absurd heights, inviting layers upon layers of chaos into the pair’s respective lives.

Nominations:

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Ali Wong), Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series (Steven Yeun), Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie + more.

Where to Watch: Netflix

The Scoop:

Steven Yeun finds rage and bitterness in ‘Beef’ (The Business)

‘At the heart of ‘Beef’ is exploration of male loneliness,’ says New Yorker TV critic Inkoo Kang (Press Play)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

In this prequel series to AMC’s smash hit Breaking Bad (2008–2013), comedic actor Bob Odenkirk flexes his dramatic chops to telegraph a fraught transformation from low-level conman/public defender Jimmy McGill into drug cartel attorney mastermind Saul Goodman. The series finale of Better Call Saul aired Aug. 15, 2022.

Nominations: Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Bob Odenkirk), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Rhea Seehorn), Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series + more.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Scoop:

‘Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama’ author and ‘Better Call Saul’ star Bob Odenkirk on his next act (The Treatment)

Carol Burnett at 90: On loving Lucy, pioneering variety, and ‘Better Call Saul’ (The Business)

Michael McKean on playing the cold-blooded brother in 'Better Call Saul' (Press Play)

‘Better Call Saul’ cast roundtable on The Spin-Off

Playing a murderous drug cartel leader in 'Better Call Saul,' Giancarlo Esposito draws on yoga (Press Play)

Bob Odenkirk talks ‘Better Call Saul’ on Press Play (2016)

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love (NBC)

Comedy legend Carol Burnett celebrates 90 years of life and big laughs. The groundbreaking performer changed the game with her sketch series The Carol Burnett Show, which ran from 1967 to 1978. This tribute includes documentary footage, musical performance, clips from her work in film and television, and pre-taped tributes from the likes of series co-star Vicki Lawrence, costume designer Bob Mackie, fans and colleagues like Bob Odenkirk, Amy Poehler, Steve Carell, and more.

Nominations: Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special, Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Where to watch: Peacock

The Scoop:

Carol Burnett at 90: On loving Lucy, pioneering variety, and ‘Better Call Saul’ (The Business)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Launched in 1996 as a parodic news and political commentary program, The Daily Show has grown to factor among the most trusted global sources for discussion of current events. This is Noah’s last season as the show's anchor, holding the position from 2015 to 2022. He was preceded by John Stewart (1999 - 2015), and Craig Kilbourne (1996 - 1998). No new permanent host has been announced as of this reporting.

Nominations: Outstanding Talk Series, Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series + more.

Where to watch: Paramount Plus

The Scoop:

‘The Daily Show’ host Trevor Noah on changing his mind (The Treatment)

What might Trevor Noah do when he stops hosting ‘Daily Show?’ (Press Play)

How Trevor Noah uses comedy to affect politics (Press Play)

Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video)

Based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid, this is the story of a fictional 70’s rock group bearing a certain resemblance to Fleetwood Mac. With the mandatory sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll, the story follows the band’s meteoric rise and sudden fall.

Nominations: Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series,

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Riley Keough), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Camila Morrone) + more.

Where to watch: Prime

The Scoop:

Co-Creator Scott Neustadter finds dream job in ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ (The Business)

Fleishman Is In Trouble (FX)

Under the guidance of legendary producing partners Susannah Grant (Erin Brokovich) and Sarah Timberman (Justified), journalist Taffy Brodesser-Akner goes hands on in adapting her own acclaimed 2019 novel for the screen. The series weaves a twisty domestic drama set primarily in New York’s Upper East Side — shifting perspectives, and existential ache make this somewhat slept-on series from late last year a must see. Pro-tip: If you are in your mid to late 30s or early-40s proceed with caution, the relatability burns through the screen.

Nominations:

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Lizzy Caplan), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Claire Danes), Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie + more.

Where to watch: Hulu

The Scoop:

‘Fleishman is in Trouble’: Whose stories get told and how? (Press Play)

House of the Dragon (HBO Max)

Set hundreds of years before the events of HBO’s massive hit series Game of Thrones (2011 - 2019), and based on the works of author George R. R. Martin — House of the Dragon carries on the time-honored HBO Sunday night show tradition of palace intrigue and politicking, much like its predecessor.

Nominations: Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour) + more.

Where to watch: Max

The Scoop:

‘The Rings of Power’ vs. ‘House of the Dragon’: Which series will succeed? (The Business)

The Last of Us (HBO Max)

This adaptation of the fiercely beloved video game — adapted by game creator Neil Druckmann, and TV veteran Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) — follows protagonists Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie Williams (Bella Ramsey) decades after an apocalyptic pandemic has reduced most of the human population to zombie-like beings referred to as “infected.” Ellie appears immune to the virus, and a harrowing road trip is taken to determine if she can be instrumental to developing a cure to the debilitating Cordyceps virus.

Nominations: Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Pedro Pascal), Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Bella Ramsey), Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series (Nick Offerman), Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series (Murray Bartlett), Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series (Lamar Johnson), Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series (Keivonn Montreal Woodard), Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Anna Torv), Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Melanie Lynskey), Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Storm Reid), Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series + more.

Where to watch: Max

The Scoop:

‘The Last of Us’: Can a video game adaptation succeed on TV? (Press Play)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

The long-running Amazon Prime series follows the spirited and quippy Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) on her journey from picture-esque 1950s housewife to stand-up comedian — complete with the attendant trials and tribulations faced by women of the time.

Nominations: Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Rachel Brosnahan), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Alex Borstein), Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series (Luke Kirby), Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour) + more.

Where to watch: Prime

The Scoop:

Actress Alex Borstein on ‘Corsets and Clown Suits’ (The Treatment)

Alex Borstein’s new comedy special is about perception, personal growth, politics (Press Play)

Actress Alex Borstein on how Gordi’s music influenced her writing (The Treat)

‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino on The Treatment (2022)

Amy Sherman-Palladino & Daniel Palladino on The Business (2018)

Ms. Marvel (Disney +)

Ms. Marvel follows the origin story of Kamal Khan, a typical New Jersey teenager from a tight-knit Muslim community who discovers a family artifact that gives her burgeoning superpowers — and connects her to her favorite superhero, Captain Marvel.

Nominations: Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music, Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score) + more.

Where to watch: Disney +

The Scoop:

'Ms. Marvel' director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy says series celebrates Pakistani culture (The Business)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Hulu’s whip-smart satire of America’s on-going obsessions with true crime, podcasting, and true crime podcasts. The story revolves around Upper West Side New York neighbors Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), a lonely one-time TV star; faded Broadway director Oliver Putnam (Martin Short); and the mysterious Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez). Much Upper West Side building-porn ensues.

Nominations: Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Martin Short), Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series (Nathan Lane), Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour) + more.

Where to watch: Hulu

The Scoop:

'Only Murders in the Building': Steve Martin on creating Hulu's most-watched comedy (The Business)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Shrinking follows grieving therapist Jimmy Laird (Jason Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people's lives … including his own.

Nominations: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jason Segel), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Jessica Williams)

Where to watch: Apple TV+

The Scoop:

Actor Jason Segel on the currency of his likable roles (The Treatment)

‘Shrinking’ actor Jason Segel on the indelible mark of his high school acting coach (The Treat)

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple TV+)

Incorporating documentary, archival, and scripted elements, Still recounts Fox’s extraordinary story in his own words. The tale of Fox’s public life is full of nostalgic thrills and cinematic gloss, and in this new documentary that public persona becomes intertwined with his never-before-seen private journey, including the years that followed his diagnosis at 29, with Parkinson’s disease. Intimate and honest, and produced with unprecedented access to Fox and his family, the film chronicles Fox’s personal and professional triumphs and travails, and explores what happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease.

Nominations: Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special, Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score) + more.

Where to watch: Apple TV +

The Scoop:

How Michael J. Fox became a star and lived with Parkinson’s (Press Play)

Succession (HBO Max)

Awards juggernaut Succession debuted its fourth and final season in March of this year to nearly universal acclaim. The drama centers on a fictional dynastic media family anchored by patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox), with the “Succession” of the show’s title at the heart of its finale. The series finale of Succession aired May 28, 2023

Nominations: Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Jeremy Strong), Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Kieran Culkin), Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Brian Cox), Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Sarah Snook), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Matthew Macfadyen), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Nicholas Braun), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Alan Ruck), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Alexander Skarsgård), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (J Smith Cameron), Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score) + more.

Where to watch: Max

The Scoop:

'Succession' writer Georgia Pritchett on who was ‘perfect’ for the job (Press Play)

‘Succession’: How Jesse Armstrong created the most dysfunctional family on television (The Business)

Kieran Culkin: From being a child actor to starring in ‘Succession’ and hosting ‘SNL’ (The Business)

Jeremy Strong on The Treatment (2022)

Jeremy Strong on The Treatment (2020)

Tiny Beautiful Things (Hulu)

Based on author Cheryl Strayed’s collection of advice columns also published with the title Tiny Beautiful Things written under the alias “Dear Sugar,” the narrativized series stars Kathryn Hahn as the fictional character Claire Pierce (based on Strayed) who becomes an advice columnist as her own life is in a tailspin.

Nominations: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Kathryn Hahn), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Merritt Weaver)

Where to watch: Hulu

The Scoop:

How Cheryl Strayed and Liz Tigelaar turned ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ into a big Hulu hit (The Business)

Wednesday (Netflix)

The Netflix comedy-horror phenomenon follows legacy character Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) on a new adventure through her years as a student at New England boarding school Nevermore Academy. There, Addams attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree, and solve a mystery which embroiled her parents.

Nominations: Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Jenna Ortega), Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour), Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music, Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score) + more.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Scoop:

'Wednesday' composer Danny Elfman relies on blank mind and instinct for his sonic creations (Press Play)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

A loving spoof of music biopics, loosely based on the life of one of the weirdest to ever do it: Al Yankovic (Daniel Radcliffe).

Nominations: Outstanding Television Movie, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Daniel Radcliffe), Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics, Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score) + more.

Where to watch: The Roku Channel

The Scoop:

Weird Al and Daniel Radcliffe on new biopic: ‘2 huge nerds doing what we love’ (Press Play)

Welcome to Chippendale’s (Hulu)

Based on the wild true story of Indian immigrant Somen “Steve” Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani) as he moves from gas station attendant to bar owner to co-founder of the cheekily successful male exotic dance revue Chippendales to accessory to murder … all within the span of roughly 15 years.

Nominations: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie (Kumail Nanjiani), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie (Murray Bartlett), Outstanding Supporting Actress in Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie (Analeigh Ashford), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie (Juliette Lewis) + more.

Where to watch: Hulu

The Scoop:

Kumail Nanjiani on ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ (Part 1)’ (The Business)

Actor Kumail Nanjiani evolves from stand-up to movie star (Part 2) (The Business)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

A supernatural thriller centered around adult and teenage versions of an elite girls soccer team who survive for 19 months in the Canadian wilderness by any means necessary. The series garnered multiple Emmy nominations for its first season which premiered in 2021, and continues the trend with its well received second season which ran earlier this year.

Nominations: Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Melanie Lynskey)

Where to watch: Paramount +

The Scoop:

'Yellowjackets' creators on making the show and landing a second season (The Business)

2023 Emmy nominations: Major category list

Full nominations in most major categories listed below. For a complete list, visit emmys.com.

Best Drama Series:

Andor (Disney+)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

House of the Dragon (HBO Max)

The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Succession (HBO Max)

The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Best Actor in a Drama Series:

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Best Actress in a Drama Series:

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters, Apple TV+)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets, Showtime)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us, HBO Max)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat, Netflix)

Sarah Snook (Succession, HBO Max)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

Murray Abraham (The White Lotus, HBO Max)

Nicholas Braun (Succession, HBO Max)

Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus, HBO Max)

Theo James (The White Lotus, HBO Max)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession, HBO Max)

Alan Ruck (Succession, HBO Max)

Will Sharpe (The White Lotus, HBO Max)

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession, HBO Max)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus, HBO Max)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown, Netflix)

Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus, HBO Max)

Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus, HBO Max)

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus, HBO Max)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession, HBO Max)

Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus, HBO Max)

Best Comedy Series:

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO Max)

The Bear (FX)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series:

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me, Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face, Peacock)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday, Netflix)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series:

Bill Hader (Barry, HBO Max)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Jason Segel (Shrinking, Apple TV+)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso, Apple TV+)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear, Hulu)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

Anthony Carrigan (Barry, HBO Max)

Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso, Apple TV+)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso, Apple TV+)

James Marsden (Jury Duty, Amazon Freevee)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear, FX)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Henry Winkler (Barry, HBO Max)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Prime Video)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, FX)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso, Apple TV+)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso, Apple TV+)

Jessica Williams (Shrinking, Apple TV+)

Best Limited or Anthology Series:

Beef (Netflix)

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie:

Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble, Hulu)

Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy, Showtime)

Dominique Fishback (Swarm, Prime Video)

Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things, Hulu)

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six, Prime Video)

Ali Wong (Beef, Netflix)

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie:

Taron Egerton (Black Bird, Apple TV+)

Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales, Hulu)

Evan Peters (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix)

Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, The Roku Channel)

Michael Shannon (George & Tammy, Showtime)

Steven Yeun (Beef, Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie:

Murray Bartlett (Welcome To Chippendales, Hulu)

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird, Apple TV+)

Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix)

Joseph Lee (Beef, Netflix)

Ray Liotta (Black Bird, Apple TV+)

Young Mazino (Beef, Netflix)

Jesse Plemons (Love & Death, HBO Max)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie:

Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome To Chippendales, Hulu)

Maria Bello (Beef, Netflix)

Claire Danes (Fleishman Is In Trouble, FX)

Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales, Hulu)

Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six, Prime Video)

Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix)

Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things, Hulu)

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series:

Murray Bartlett (The Last of Us, HBO Max)

James Cromwell (Succession, HBO Max)

Lamar Johnson (The Last of Us, HBO Max)

Arian Moayed (Succession, HBO Max)

Nick Offerman (The Last of Us, HBO Max)

Keivonn Montreal Woodard (The Last of Us, HBO Max)

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series:

Jon Bernthal (The Bear, FX)

Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Prime Video)

Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Pedro Pascal (Saturday Night Live, NBC)

Oliver Platt (The Bear, FX)

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso, Apple TV+)

Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series:

Becky Ann Baker (Ted Lasso, Apple TV+)

Quinta Brunson (Saturday Night Live, NBC)

Taraji P. Henson (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Judith Light (Poker Face, Peacock)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso, Apple TV+)

Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso, Apple TV+)

Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series:

Hiam Abbass (Succession, HBO Max)

Cherry Jones (Succession, HBO Max)

Melanie Lynskey (The Last of Us, HBO Max)

Storm Reid (The Last of Us, HBO Max)

Anna Torv (The Last of Us, HBO Max)

Harriet Walter (Succession, HBO Max)

Best Writing for a Drama Series:

Andor (Disney+)

Written by: Beau Willimon

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Teleplay by: Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer,

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Written by: Gordon Smith

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Written by: Peter Gould

The Last Of Us (HBO Max)

Written for Television by: Craig Mazin

Succession (HBO Max)

Written by: Jesse Armstrong

The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Written by: Mike White

Best Writing for a Comedy Series:

Barry (HBO Max)

Written by: Bill Hader

The Bear (FX)

Written by: Christopher Storer

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Written by: Mekki Leeper

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Written by: John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, and Rob Turbovsky

The Other Two (HBO Max)

Written by: Chris Kelly, and Sarah Schneider

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Written by: Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Jason Sudeikis

Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie:

Beef (Netflix)

Written by: Lee Sung Jin

Fire Island (Hulu)

Written by: Joel Kim Booster

Fleishman Is In Trouble (FX)

Written for television by: Taffy Brodesser-Akner

Prey (Hulu)

Written by & Story by: Patrick Aison

Story by: Dan Trachtenberg

Swarm (Prime Video)

Teleplay by & Story by: Janine Nabers

Story by: Donald Glover

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Written by: Al Yankovic, and Eric Appel

Best Directing for a Drama Series:

Andor (Disney+)

Directed by: Benjamin Caron

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Directed by: Dearbhla Walsh

The Last Of Us (HBO Max)

Directed by: Peter Hoar

Succession (HBO Max)

Directed by: Andrij Parekh

Succession (HBO Max)

Directed by: Mark Mylod

Succession (HBO Max)

Directed by: Lorene Scafaria

The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Directed by: Mike White

Best Directing for a Comedy Series:

Barry (HBO Max)

Directed by: Bill Hader

The Bear (FX)

Directed by: Christopher Storer

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Directed by: Amy Sherman-Palladino

The Ms. Pat Show (BET+)

Directed by: Mary Lou Belli

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Directed by: Declan Lowney

Wednesday (Netflix)

Directed by: Tim Burton

Best Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie:

Beef (Netflix)

Directed by: Lee Sung Jin

Beef (Netflix)

Directed by: Jake Schreier

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Directed by: Carl Franklin

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Directed by: Paris Barclay

Fleishman Is In Trouble (FX)

Directed by: Valerie Faris, and Jonathan Dayton

Prey (Hulu)

Directed by: Dan Trachtenberg

Best Television Movie:

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (NBC)

Fire Island (Hulu)

Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+)

Prey (Hulu)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Best Talk Series:

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

Best Reality Competition:

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Best Animated Program:

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Entergalactic (Netflix)

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)

Rick And Morty (Adult Swim)

The Simpsons (Fox)

Best Structured Reality Program:

Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives (Food Network)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Shark Tank (ABC)

Best Unstructured Reality Program:

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (MTV)

Selling Sunset (Netflix)

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

Welcome to Wrexham (FX)

Best Host for a Reality or Competition Program:

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye, Netflix)

Nicole Byer (Nailed It!, Netflix)

Padma Lakshmi (Top Chef, Bravo)

Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph (Baking It, Peacock)

RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race, MTV)

Best Game Show:

Family Feud (ABC)

Jeopardy! (ABC)

The Price Is Right (CBS)

That’s My Jam (NBC)

Wheel of Fortune (ABC)

Best Host for a Game Show:

Mayim Bialik (Jeopardy!, ABC)

Steve Harvey (Family Feud, ABC)

Ken Jennings (Jeopardy!, ABC)

Keke Palmer (Password, NBC)

Pat Sajak (Wheel of Fortune, ABC)

Best Scripted Variety Series:

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO Max)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO Max)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Best Variety Special (Live):

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna (Fox)

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (Netflix)

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium (Disney+)

The Oscars (ABC)

75th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

Best Variety Special (Pre-recorded):

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love (NBC)

John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)

Lizzo: Live In Concert (HBO Max)

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter (ABC)

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer (Netflix)

Best Documentary or Nonfiction Special:

Being Mary Tyler Moore (HBO Max)

Judy Blume Forever (Prime Video)

My Transparent Life (Prime Video)

Pamela, A Love Story (Netflix)

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple TV+)

Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series:

Dear Mama (FX)

100 Foot Wave (HBO Max)

Secrets of the Elephants (National Geographic)

The 1619 Project (Hulu)

The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS)

Best Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special:

The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey (Netflix)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Netflix)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)

Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)

United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell (CNN)

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking:

The Accused: Damned Or Devoted? (PBS)

Aftershock (Hulu)

Last Flight Home (Paramount+)

The Territory (National Geographic)