Celebrate the launch of new series, Platonic, with deals for you and your purely platonic pal around Los Angeles, June 8th. Friends with Different) Benefits is a National Best Friends Day event hosted by KCRW and Apple TV. Participating KCRW partner locations around Los Angeles will be providing you and your bestie BOGO deals throughout the day– check out the map below and make a day of it!

Starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne, the new series Platonic follows a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife who reconnect after a long rift. The duo’s friendship becomes all consuming—and destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way.

Platonic is streaming now on Apple TV+.



Our Platonic Partners

Find deals all day at select locations. And no need to stop at just one location, find the map and participating KCRW partners below and plan a big day out for you and your bestie.

Intelligentsia - all 4 locations

Buy 1 drink, get 1 drink free for first 50 customers per location during operating hours. Each BOGO order (up to 50 orders per location) will receive a custom, Platonic branded pair of drink glasses. *Drinks must be of equal or lesser value. Plus, all hot drinks ordered throughout the day will come with Platonic themed sleeves.





Milk Jar Cookies

Buy 1 cookie, 1 cookie free on all cookies in store. Available during operating hours.

Buy 1 ticket, get 1 ticket free for either show on Thursday, June 8, 2023. 7:45 PM PST - Paul Rodriguez Presents: Spanglish 10:00 PM PST - Tehran Thursdays *Each guest is required to purchase at least two Laugh Factory food or beverage menu items during the show. Note that drinks may be alcoholic or nonalcoholic.

Buy 1 taco, get 1 taco free. Available during operating hours.





Donut Friend - all 3 locations

Buy 1 donut, get 1 donut free. Available during operating hours. Donuts must be of equal or lesser value.





Bagel Broker

Buy 1 bagel (of your choice) with plain cream cheese, get 1 bagel (of your choice) with plain cream cheese free. Available during operating hours.





Mom's Bar

Buy 1 get 1 free drink (cocktail, beer, wine or non-alcoholic). Available during operating hours. Participants will also have the opportunity to take advantage of our Thursday night activities, DJ Bossa Nova at Mom's





Backstage Bar and Grill

Buy 1 get 1 free drink (cocktail, beer, wine or non-alcoholic). Available during operating hours. Participants will also have the opportunity to take advantage of our Thursday night activities, Southern California’s top-ranked Karaoke.

Friends with (different) Benefits Event Terms & Conditions

1. Offers are provided to customers by participating locations as per the details outlined above.

2. Offer is only available to customers who meet the following criteria: a. Received the password via email b. Attend participating location with a friend (individuals and those in groups of 3 or more will not be accepted)

3. Limited 1 deal per pair.

4. Offers available while quantities last.