KCRW Family Day

Join KCRW and our partners for a free, fun interactive day at KCRW HQ! Kids and their caregivers are invited to play and learn through music, storytelling, and art. Listen in to storytime with KCRW’s All Things Considered host Steve Chiotakis, learn rhythm with Silverlake Conservatory of Music, groove with Pony Sweat, become a reporter with 826LA, and make art with Craft Contemporary. Plus, we’ll have a food truck, photo opportunities, and more!



Children lead the way! This event is open to kids of all ages with most activities geared towards ages 6-10. As capacity is limited for this event, all adults must be accompanied by kids.